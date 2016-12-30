- Arts & Humanities
Zar
Spirit Possession, Music, and Healing Rituals in Egypt
Hager El Hadidi
A Publication of The American University in Cairo Press
- Based on the author's firsthand experience as a participant, this is the first ethnographic work on the Egyptian, Voodoo-like, Zar rituals as well as the spiritual, personal, and social effects of it.
- Looks beyond the rituals to the human relationships that transcend class categories and which link those who sell Zar and the women who consume it, providing them with social support and a sense of belonging.
- Includes a collection and analysis of over 300 Zar songs that provide a unique window on Egyptian history and the history of disenfranchised and marginalized groups such as Sufis and African slaves.