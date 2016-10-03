Journals Higher Education

Published: 03 October 2016

Who Knew?

Answers to Questions about Classical Music you Never Thought to Ask

Robert A. Cutietta

  • An inviting and friendly guide to some of the lesser understood topics in classical music
  • Demystifies unfamiliar aspects of classical music performance, giving the listener a deeper understanding of the method behind the music
  • Includes special chapters on the orchestra, the maestro, opera, the composer, and performers
  • Based on real questions submitted by listeners to Cutietta's well known KUSC Radio program,
