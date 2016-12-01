- Arts & Humanities
When Broadway Went to Hollywood
Ethan Mordden
- Features colorful anecdotes from the most beloved Hollywood musicals of the twentieth century, including "The Wizard of Oz," "Gigi," "The Sound of Music," "Chicago," "West Side Story," "The Music Man," and "Grease"
- Includes 24 rare illustrations
- Writing showcases Ethan Mordden's signature verve and flair