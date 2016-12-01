Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 December 2016

272 Pages | 24 illustrations

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780199395408

When Broadway Went to Hollywood

Ethan Mordden

  • Features colorful anecdotes from the most beloved Hollywood musicals of the twentieth century, including "The Wizard of Oz," "Gigi," "The Sound of Music," "Chicago," "West Side Story," "The Music Man," and "Grease"
  • Includes 24 rare illustrations
  • Writing showcases Ethan Mordden's signature verve and flair
