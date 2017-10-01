Journals Higher Education

$24.95

Paperback

Published: 01 October 2017

360 Pages | 30 illustrations and 27 music examples

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190848910

Bookseller Code (01)

We'll Have Manhattan

The Early Work of Rodgers & Hart

Dominic Symonds

Broadway Legacies

  • An unprecedented look at Rodgers and Hart's earliest collaborations
  • Provides unique insight into Rodgers and Hart in New York and London
  • Based on extensive original archival research in the US and the UK
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music Theater
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music & Drama
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Popular Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Contemporary Music