Valuing Music in Education

PREFACE

DEDICATION

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

INTRODUCTION

FOREWORD: Marie McCarthy & Bruce Wilson



SECTION ONE: MUSIC PEDAGOGY AND SCHOOLING

1. National Survey of Musical Performance

2. Music In Our Schools Day: An Opportunity to Take Stock

3. The Accountability Dilemma

4. Arts in the Schools: A Comprehensive View

5. High Schools of the Arts

6. Musical Achievement: Good News & Bad

7. A Look into the Crystal Ball

8. Music: A Basic Intelligence

9. The Shameful Neglect of Creativity

10. Academic Excellence in Teaching the Arts

11. Evaluation: Pros and Cons

12. Music in Our Schools: The First 150 Years



SECTION TWO: ADVOCACY AND ARTS EDUCATION POLICY

13. Education in the Arts: Getting It All Together

14. The Role of the National Endowment (for the Arts)

15. A New Rationale for the Arts in Education

16. What's Wrong with Music Education?

17. Funding for Arts Programs: The Total is Not So Bleak

18. Arts Education: Does the Left Hand Know?

19. Congress and the Arts: Getting With It

20. Arts in Basic Education: A Fight for Life?

21. Arts Policy in the U.S: Do We Have One?

22. Music for Every Child, Every Child for Music

23. Arts Education Triple Jeopardy



SECTION THREE: ARTS, CULTURE, AND COMMUNITY

24. The Smithsonian: Teaching Our Musical Heritage

25. Valuing Our Cultural Treasury

26. The Community School Movement

27. Senior Citizen Symphony Brings Music to Children

28. Public Universities: The New Cultural Centers

29. Reaching Kids (Part I): How Symphonies Do It

30. Reaching Kids (Part II): How Opera Companies Do It

31. Whose Culture Should We Teach?



SECTION FOUR: MUSIC EDUCATION AND PROFESSIONAL REFORM

32. The Music Educators National Conference (MENC): David Faces New Goliaths

33. The Tanglewood Symposium Revisited

34. Music in Our Schools: An Agenda for the Future

35. Changing Schools Through the Arts

36. The Lack of Professionalism in Higher Education

37. The Lack of Professionalism in Higher Education-Continued

38. Music Educators Meet-But Do They Miss the Point?

39. Are Teachers of the Arts Good Enough?

40. Educational Reform: Ferment in the Arts

41. Teacher Overhaul: Can We Do It?



SECTION FIVE: DIVERSITY AND PLURALISM IN MUSIC EDUCATION

42. Poverty: An Ingrained Idea

43. Sex Bias in the Music Room

44. Special Treatment for the Gifted

45. More Arts for the Handicapped

46. Black Participation at the Kennedy Center: Goals are Set for Cultural Diversity

47. The Christmas Carol Hassle

48. Arts by the Handicapped: A National Very Special Arts Festival

49. Older Americans: A New Resource of Creative Talent

50. The Many Versus the Few



INDEX