Tin Pan Opera

Operatic Novelties in the Ragtime Era

Larry Hamberlin, PhD

  • Is the first book on songs that represent a cross between popular music and opera
  • Features songs with entertaining and controversial "ethnic humor" and social criticism
  • Treats effect of immigration and increased rights for women and African Americans on American culture and art
