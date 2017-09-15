Journals Higher Education

$74.00

Hardcover

Published: 15 September 2017

272 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190666552

Time in the Blues

Julia Simon

  • Offers the first interdisciplinary study on the relationship between the blues and the material conditions that gave rise to it
  • Combines theories of anthropology, history, literary studies, cultural studies, and philosophy
  • Unifies the field theory of blues expressiveness
  • Clearly connects empirical findings with theoretical implications
Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Theory & Analysis
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Cultures > American Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Blues