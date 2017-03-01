"Whether you are a seasoned guitarist or a non-guitarist with an interest in learning more about the sonic possibilities that the guitar presents, Frengel provides valuable and practical information that can be useful in a variety of compositional, performance-related, and educational contexts."--V. J. Manzo, author of MAX/MSP/Jitter for Music, Foundations of Music Technology, and co-author of Interactive Composition and Environmental Sound Artists

"The Unorthodox Guitar is like a personal, encyclopedic letter to the guitarist of any skill level, to the composer seeking to articulate the guitar in modern terms, and to any musician desiring a better understanding of how the guitar 'works' in performance and recording environments. Frengel's writing navigates the perfect balance between information and explanation, making this volume a pleasure to both explore and devour."-Janet Feder

"This is an extraordinary compendium of creative guitar techniques. Mr. Frengel uses lucid language to vividly and precisely describe countless guitar preparations and performance techniques. He has honored these with detailed attention to the relationships between preparation, technique, musical results, and notation. This is a rich inventory of proven ideas that will stimulate the imagination of guitarists as well as composers who wish to extend the sonic vocabulary of their work."--Nick Didkovsky