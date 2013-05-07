The Republic of Rock

- Arts & Humanities
-
- Archaeology
- Architecture
- Art
- Biography
- Byzantine Studies
- Classical Studies
- Egyptology
- History
- Language Teaching & Learning
- Linguistics
- Literature
- Media Studies
- Music
- Music - Sheet Music
- Performing Arts
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Dictionaries & Reference
-
- Geographical Reference
- Bilingual Dictionaries
- Encyclopedias
- English Dictionaries
- Language Reference
- Public Speaking Guides
- Quotations
- Thesauri
- Series
- Online Resources
- Resources
- Close
-
- Law
-
- Antitrust Law
- Arbitration
- Civil Law
- Comparative Law
- Constitutional & Administrative Law
- Construction Law
- Contract Law
- Corporate Law
- Criminal Law
- Employment & Labor Law
- Environment & Energy Law
- European Union Law
- Family Law
- Financial Law
- History of Law
- Human Rights & Immigration
- Intellectual Property Law
- International Law
- IT & Communications Law
- Jurisprudence & Philosophy of Law
- Law & Politics
- Law & Society
- Legal System & Practice
- Media Law
- Medical & Healthcare Law
- Philosophy of Law
- Policing
- Property Law
- Study & Revision
- Terrorism & National Security Law
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Medicine & Health
-
- Allied Health Professions
- Anesthesiology
- Clinical Medicine
- Clinical Neuroscience
- Community Medical Services
- Critical Care
- Dentistry
- Emergency Medicine
- Family Practice
- Forensic Medicine
- Hematology
- History of Medicine
- Medical Dentistry
- Medical Ethics
- Medical Skills
- Medical Statistics & Methodology
- Midwifery
- Nursing Studies
- Nursing
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Occupational Medicine
- Ophthalmology
- Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose, Throat)
- Pathology
- Patient Education & Information
- Pediatrics
- Pharmacology
- Popular Health
- Preclinical Medicine
- Professional Development in Medicine
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Science & Mathematics
-
- Biological Sciences
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Computing
- Earth Sciences & Geography
- Engineering & Technology
- Environmental Science
- History of Science & Technology
- Materials Science
- Mathematics
- Neuroscience
- Physics
- Psychology
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Social Sciences
-
- Anthropology
- Business & Management
- Criminology & Criminal Justice
- Development Studies
- Economics
- Education
- Environment
- Human Geography
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- Museums, Libraries, & Information Sciences
- Politics
- Regional & Area Studies
- Research & Information
- Sociology
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
New in Paperback
The Republic of Rock
Music and Citizenship in the Sixties Counterculture
Michael J. Kramer
- Focuses on the deep context of musical reception using a wide range of multimedia sources and connects it to democratic citizenship.
- Draws on new archival evidence and interviews, telling new stories that have been silenced by the typical, clichéd tale of rock in the sixties.
- Transnational study that connects US popular culture to military in Vietnam and then to Vietnamese.
- Author was music editor for New York Times.com, and has written about music, culture, and history for Salon, Sonicnet, Newsday, VH1.com, Jazziz, First of the Month, The Point, and other outlets.