The Oxford Handbook of the British Musical

Edited by Robert Gordon and Olaf Jubin

Oxford Handbooks

  • First comprehensive academic survey of the British musical
  • Focuses on musicals as an expression of British cultural identity
  • First scholarly treatment of post-2000 British musicals
  • Addresses contributions by both well-known figures like Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber and also lesser-known or overlooked figures like Ivor Novello and Leslie Bricusse
  • first scholarly survey of Black and British musicals
  • compares British and American musical theatre on a critical and historical scale
