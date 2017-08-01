The Oxford Handbook of Popular Music in the Nordic Countries

Philip V. Bohlman is Ludwig Rosenberger Distinguished Service Professor of Music and the Humanities at the University of Chicago, and Honorarprofessor at the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover. His research and teaching range widely across the intersections of music in critical race and religious studies, folk music and popular music, and the histories of ethnomusicology and global aesthetics. He is the Artistic Director of the cabaret ensemble The New Budapest Orpheum Society whose most recent album is As Dreams Fall Apart - The Golden Age of Jewish Film Music, 1925-1955 (Cedille Records, 2014). As the Franz Rosenzweig Professor at the University of Kassel in 2014 he completed his most recent book Wie könnten wir des Herrn Lied singen in fremdem Lande? (LIT Verlag).



Kimberly Cannady is Lecturer in Ethnomusicology at Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand. Kimberly's research focuses on historical and contemporary music making across the Nordic North Atlantic. She continues to conduct fieldwork in the region and has been a guest researcher at both the University of Iceland (2011-2012) and the University of Copenhagen (2011) thanks to generous funding from the Fulbright Foundation, the American Scandinavian Foundation, the University of Washington, and Victoria University. In addition to her extensive work in Iceland and Denmark, Kimberly has conducted research in the Faroe Islands and with Greenlandic musicians in Denmark. Kimberly recently completed her Ph.D. in ethnomusicology at the University of Washington in Seattle (2014) with a dissertation that examined relationships between music making and Icelandic nationalism from the early 20th century through today.



Alexandra D'Urso received her doctorate from The Pennsylvania State University. Her research interests concentrate on the potentials of pedagogical strategies for social change, both inside and outside formal sites of education. D'Urso has co-authored articles on education policy and the monograph Life Stories and Sociological Imagination: Music, Private Lives, and Public Identity in France and Sweden (2013). She is currently is an educational development officer at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and co-chairs a research network on hip hop studies in the Nordic countries.



Josh Green grew up in northwestern New Brunswick, Canada, near the small village of Plaster Rock. From a young age, he took an interest in guitar and has picked up mandolin along the way. He studied anthropology at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, New Brunswick, and did his master's degree on popular music of the Faroe Islands in anthropology at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta. His current doctoral research in ethnomusicology at Memorial University of Newfoundland focuses on the construction of Faroese musical identities and the relationship between Faroese popular music and sociocultural change in the islands.



Stan Hawkins is Professor of Musicology at the University of Oslo and Adjunct Professor at the University of Agder. His research fields involve music analysis, popular musicology, gender theory and cultural studies. From 2010-2014 he led a Norwegian state-funded project "Popular Music and Gender in a Transcultural Context." He is author of Settling the Pop Score (2002), The British Pop Dandy (2009), and co-author of Prince: The Making of a Pop Music Phenomenon (2011). His edited volumes include Music, Space and Place (2004), Essays on Sound and Vision (2007), Pop Music and Easy Listening (2011), and Critical Musicological Reflections (2012). He is also General Editor for the Ashgate Popular and Folk Music Series.



Thomas Hilder is Postdoctoral Fellow in Musicology at the Grieg Academy - Department of Music, University of Bergen, with training in ethnomusicology at Royal Holloway, University of London (PhD, MMus). Focusing on popular music repertories of Northern Europe, his interdisciplinary research responds to current debates in postcolonial studies, digital media, gender theory, and transnationalism. He is author of Sámi Musical Performance and the Politics of Indigeneity in Northern Europe (2015).



Fabian Holt is Associate Professor at Roskilde University and Visiting Professor at Humboldt University of Berlin. Holt is a musicologist by training, with a Ph.D. (2002) in jazz and American cultural history. He was a postdoctoral fellow in ethnomusicology at the University of Chicago in 2003- 2004 and a visiting scholar at Columbia University 2011- 2012. His publications include Genre in Popular Music (2007), Musical Performance and the Changing City (2013, coedited with Carsten Wergin), "Rock Clubs and Gentrification in New York City" (2014), "The Evolution of Corporate Sponsorship in Sensitive Cultural Spheres in the Early 21st Century" (2015), "New Media, New Festival Worlds" (2016), and Live Music Theory (forthcoming).



Sverker Hyltén-Cavallius is an Associate Professor of Ethnology and research archivist at the Swedish Performing Arts Agency. His current research focuses Swedish popular music history and social media, and he has previously worked as Lecturer at the Universities of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Södertörn. He is also a board member of the Swedish national section of the ICTM. His dissertation "Minnets spelrum" ('A margin for memory', 2005) dealt with the role of music and collective memory in the formation of pensionerhood in Sweden. His most recent book Retrologier ("Retrologies" 2014) is about the production and negotiation of history in transnational networks, focusing on Swedish progressive rock of the 1970s. Hyltén-Cavallius' publications include articles on popular music and memory, popular icons, memory and media and futurist nostalgia in journals such as Popular Music, Ethnologia Scandinavica , and IASPM@journal.



Henna Jousmäki holds a PhD at the University of Jyväskylä, Department of languages. In her thesis, she focused on the discursive construction of Christian metal music culture and identities online. She has published in journals such as Journal of Religion and Popular Culture, Journal of Multicultural Discourses and Discourse, and Context and Media.



Lars Kaijser is Lecturer in the Department of Ethnology, History of Religion and Gender Studies, Stockholm University. His research focuses on middlemen working in the commercial, cultural and voluntary sectors. His doctoral dissertation was on country shopkeepers and their work (1999). Furthermore, he has studied Beatles tourism in Liverpool, concert organizers in rural Sweden and how different social networks organize and use 1970s Swedish music in today's practices.



Alexis Anja Kallio is a post doctoral research fellow in the Faculty of Music Education, Jazz, and Folk Music at the Sibelius Academy, University of the Arts, Helsinki. Her interdisciplinary research explores themes of legitimisation and exclusion in different arts education and cultural contexts. Her current project as part of the Artsequal Research Initiative is conducted together with Sámi communities, in seeking new ways to transform and democratize extracurricular arts education in Finland.



Antti-Ville Kärjä works as Academy Research Fellow at Music Archive JAPA, Helsinki, Finland, with a research project "Music, Multiculturality and Finland" (2014-2018). He is Adjunct Professor of popular music studies at the University of Helsinki and his fields of expertise include music and multiculturalism, historiography of popular music, and music in audiovisual media. He received his PhD in 2005 and in 2009-2011 he conducted a postdoctoral research project entitled "Popular Music in Postcolonial Finland". From 2008 to 2013, he chaired the Nordic branch of the International Association for the Study of Popular Music, and currently is Chair of the Finnish Society for Ethnomusicology. He is a member of the editorial boards of the journals Perfect Beat and IASPM@journal.



Jan Sverre Knudsen is professor of music at the Faculty of Education and International Studies, Oslo and Akershus University College. His research and publications focus on the role of musical practices in immigrant communities, intercultural concert promotion in schools and issues related to nationality and ethnicity in music education. Knudsen's doctoral dissertation "Those that Fly without Wings" (2004) is an ethnomusicological study based on field research among Chilean immigrants in Norway. His study of music, language, and performance in multiethnic hip-hop groups in Oslo, 2008-2010 was part of the strategic research program CULCOM (cultural complexity) at the Oslo University. Knudsen is the Norwegian coordinator for the Nordic network Researching Music Censorship. Home page: https://hioa.academia.edu/JanKnudsen



Henrik Marstal is a musician, a producer and a writer. He is an assistant professor at the Rytmisk Musikkonservatorium in Copenhagen, Denmark. Marstal has published numerous books and articles on topics such as the history of electronic music, hit music, everyday listening, and Danish identity. His doctoral dissertation focused on aspects of Danish song traditions related to national agendas in the early 21st century. Marstal has served as an advisor to the Nordic Culture Fund and is currently a member of the Danish Arts Foundation Committee for Music Project Funding.



Tony Mitchell is an honorary research associate in cultural studies and popular music at the University of Technology, Sydney. He is the author of Dario Fo: People's Court Jester (Methuen 1999), Popular Music and Local Identity: Pop, Rock and Rap in Europe and Oceania (University of Leicester Press 1996) and the editor of Global Noise: Rap and Hip hop outside the USA (Wesleyan 2001). He co-edited Sounds of Then, Sounds of Now: Popular Music in Australia (Australian Clearing House for Youth Studies 2008), North Meets South: Popular Music in Aotearoa/New Zealand (Perfect Beat 1994), and Home, Land and Sea: Situating Popular Music in Aotearoa New Zealand (Pearson Education 2011). He is currently co-editing a book about Icelandic music.



Tina K. Ramnarine is Professor of Music at Royal Holloway University of London. Her interdisciplinary research draws on social theory, performance and multi-sited ethnographic work. She has published widely on music in northern European, Caribbean and Indian diasporic contexts, including the books Creating Their Own Space: The Development of an Indian-Caribbean Musical Tradition (University of West Indies Press, 2001), Ilmatar's Inspirations: Nationalism, Globalization, and the Changing Soundscapes of Finnish Folk Music (Chicago University Press, 2003), Beautiful Cosmos: Performance and Belonging in the Caribbean Diaspora (Pluto Press, 2007), and the edited volumes Musical Performance in the Diaspora (Routledge, 2007) and Global Perspectives on Orchestras: Essays on Collective Creativity and Social Agency (2015).



Pekka Suutari is a professor of cultural studies as part of the Karelian Institute, located at the University of Eastern Finland in Joensuu. He studied ethnomusicology in Helsinki, Gothenburg, and Petrozavodsk. Suutari has worked in Joensuu, Finland, since 1995, first as a lecturer of musicology and since 2009 as Director of the Karelian Institute. His research interests include Finns in Sweden, Finnish popular music, and the music of Russian Karelia as well as the music of other ethnic minority groups living in border regions. Suutari's most recent project Flexible Ethnicities: Ethnic Processes in Petrozavodsk and the Republic of Karelia in the 2010s involves research colleagues at the Karelian Institute in Joensuu and the Institute of Language, Literature and History within the Karelian Research Centre in Petrozavodsk, Russia (affiliated with the Russian Academy of Sciences).



Benjamin Raphael Teitelbaum is Head of Nordic Studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder. His scholarship focuses on musics of the Nordic countries as well as the role of music in anti-immigrant, white nationalist, and neo-Nazi activism around the globe. His 2013 dissertation won the Joukowsky Family Foundation Outstanding Dissertation Award at Brown University as well as the Applied Research Award from Germany's Institute for the Study of Radical Movements. His first manuscript, Lions of the North: Sounds of the New Nordic Radical Nationalism is forthcoming from Oxford University Press. Teitelbaum is also an active performer of Swedish folk music, and was the first non-Swede to earn a performance degree in nyckelharpa.



Lauri Väkevä is professor in music education at Sibelius Academy of University of the Arts, Helsinki, Finland. After graduating as a music teacher from University of Jyväskylä, and working as a music teacher, musician and music journalist, he began his doctoral studies at University of Oulu, graduating as a Licentiate of Education in 1999 and as Doctor of Philosophy in 2004. A co-author of three books, Väkevä has also published in the fields of music education, musicology, music history and popular music studies. His main research interests cover Afro-American music, popular music pedagogy and history, pragmatist philosophy, philosophy of music education, informal learning and digital music culture. Aside of academic career, his work assignments have covered working as a musician, music journalist, general music teacher, and instrument teacher.



Hans Weisethaunet is Professor at the Department of Musicology, the University of Oslo, Norway, where he teaches ethnomusicology, cultural theory, popular music and jazz history. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Oslo, 1998. Weisethaunet served as associate professor at The Grieg Academy, The University of Bergen from 1999 and until he joined the faculty at Oslo in 2005. He has published on music in Nepal, Trinidad, and New Orleans, and on topics such as music and nationalism, music historiography, sound, and popular music criticism.



Ann Werner is a senior lecturer in Gender studies at Södertörn University, Sweden. She is currently working in a research project called "Music Use in the Online Media Age" together with three other scholars. The project aims to understand cultural change in internet based music consumption in Sweden and Russia. Ann Werner's research interests are located within feminist cultural studies and some of her previously published work includes "Emotions in Music Culture: The Circulation of Love" (2012) in Global Media Journal and "Sexy Shapes: Girls Negotiating Gender through Popular Music" (2013) in Journal of Girlhood Studies.