Journals Higher Education

$55.00

Paperback

Published: 01 November 2016

952 Pages

6.69 x 9.61 inches

ISBN: 9780190650605

Bookseller Code (06)

Sheet Music
Oxford Handbooks

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

New in Paperback

The Oxford Handbook of Music and Disability Studies

Edited by Blake Howe, Stephanie Jensen-Moulton, Neil Lerner, and Joseph Straus

Oxford Handbooks

  • A field-defining volume featuring new research from senior scholars and rising stars
  • Brings musical scholarship to the center of the Disability Studies conversation
  • Argues for disability as an aspect of musical culture rather than a pathology
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music