The Oxford Handbook of Music and Disability Studies

Michael Accinno is a Ph.D. candidate in musicology at the University of California, Davis.



Michael B. Bakan is Professor of Ethnomusicology and Head of World Music at Florida State University.



Samantha Bassler is an adjunct professor of music at Rutgers University at Newark, William Paterson University, and Westminster Choir College of Rider University.



Michael Beckerman is the Carroll and Milton Petrie Professor of Music at New York University and Distinguished Professor of History at Lancaster University.



Devin Burke is a Ph.D. candidate in musicology at Case Western Reserve University.



Licia Carlson is an Associate Professor of philosophy at Providence College in Rhode Island.



Michael Scott Cuthbert is Homer A. Burnell Associate Professor of Music at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



James Deaville is Professor in the music program of the School for Studies in Art and Culture at Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.



Ann Fox is Professor of English at Davidson College.



Will Fulton is an Assistant Professor at LaGuardia Community College.



Allen Gimbel is Professor Emeritus at Lawrence University's Conservatory of Music.



Floyd Grave is a professor of music at Rutgers University.



Brian Hogan holds a Ph.D. in ethnomusicology from the University of California, Los Angeles.



Stefan Sunandan Honisch is a doctoral candidate in the Center for Cross Faculty Inquiry in Education at the University of British Columbia.



Blake Howe is Assistant Professor of Musicology at Louisiana State University.



Jennifer Iverson is Assistant Professor of Music Theory at the University of Iowa.



Stephanie Jensen-Moulton is Assistant Professor of Musicology at Brooklyn College, City University of New York.



Shersten Johnson is an Associate Professor of music theory and composition at the University of St. Thomas.



Jeannette DiBernardo Jones is a Ph.D. candidate in historical musicology at Boston University.



Beth Keyes is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Musicology at the CUNY Graduate Center.



Marianne Kielian-Gilbert is Professor of Music at The Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, Bloomington.



Raymond Knapp, is Professor and Chair of Musicology at UCLA.



Hedy Law is Assistant Professor of Musicology at the University of British Columbia.



Sherry Lee is Associate Professor of Music History and Culture at the University of Toronto.



Kendra Preston Leonard is a musicologist whose work focuses on women and music in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries; music and screen history; and music and disability.



Neil Lerner is Professor of Music and Co-Coordinator of the Interdisciplinary Minor in Film & Media Studies at Davidson College.



Anabel Maler is a doctoral student in music theory and history at The University of Chicago.



Fred Everett Maus is Associate Professor of Critical and Comparative Studies in the Department of Music at the University of Virginia.



George McKay is Professor of Media Studies at the University of East Anglia, UK.



Sean Murray is a doctoral student in musicology at the CUNY Graduate Center.



Bruce Quaglia teaches music theory at the University of Utah.



Daniella Santoro is a doctoral student in Medical Anthropology at Tulane University.



Jessica Schwartz is an Assistant Professor of musicology at the University of California, Los Angeles.



Julie Singer is an Associate Professor of French at Washington University in St. Louis.



Elaine Sisman is the Anne Parsons Bender Professor of Music at Columbia University.



Jessica Sternfeld is an Assistant Professor of music history/musicology at the Hall-Musco Conservatory of Music at Chapman University.



Laurie Stras is Professor of Music at the University of Southampton.



Joseph Straus is Distinguished Professor of Music at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.



Ingrid Sykes is a Research Fellow at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia.

6. Author details (affiliation, biographical information, home town--any useful extra facts)













