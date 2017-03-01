The Oxford Handbook of Choral Pedagogy

Daniel Abrahams studied music education at Temple University and completed a master of instrumental conducting degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He holds a Ph.D. in Music Education from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Abrahams is assistant professor of music education at the University of Arkansas, and has presented research at numerous, state, national and international conferences. He has contributed several book chapters in edited publications. His research interests include the acquisition of learner agency and the use of reciprocal teaching in classroom music and ensembles. His dissertation research examined how pedagogy fosters personal and musical agency among beginning instrumental conductors.



Frank Abrahams is Professor of Music Education at Westminster Choir College of Rider University in Princeton, NJ. A native of Philadelphia, he holds degrees from Temple University and new England Conservatory. Dr. Abrahams has pioneered the development of a critical pedagogy for music education and has presented research papers and taught classes in the United States, China, Brazil, Taiwan, Hungary, Israel, Italy, and the UK. He is senior editor of Visions of Research in Music Education and has been on the editorial board of the Music Educators Journal. With Paul Head, he is co-author of Case Studies in Music Education and Teaching Music Through Performance in Middle School Choir. He is also author of Planning Instruction in Music with co-author Ryan John.



Susan Avery is an Associate Professor of Music Education at Ithaca College, where she has been on the faculty since 2000. Before that, she was a choral music educator in the public schools for 24 years. Her work has been published in NAfME's Music Educators Journal and NYSSMA's School Music News and she co-authored a chapter in the book Community Music Today. She has presented at state, division, and national levels on diverse topics such as choral curriculum and assessment, adult music literacy, and cognitive apprenticeship. She also adjudicates and provides clinics in choral work throughout New York State.



Charles Beale: Born in London in 1964, Dr. Charles Beale was a Cambridge organ scholar, and is a choral conductor, a jazz pianist and a passionate campaigner for music education and on LGBTQ issues. Key research interests include choral singing, jazz and music education. Central to the invention of ABRSM Grade exams for beginner jazz musicians, he was nominated for a UK Jazz Parliamentary Award for services to jazz education in 2005. Beale is published by Oxford, Hal Leonard, Faber and ABRSM Publishing, and co-authored Oxford's Popular Voiceworks, which won the MRA award for Best Pop Music Publication in 2008. Since 2007, he has been Artistic Director of the 270-strong New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and oversees their Youth Pride Chorus and pop a cappella ensemble. He gives frequent clinics and workshops internationally, most recently in Hobart Tasmania, Denver Colorado, New York and London.



Richard Bjella: Director of Choral Studies at Texas Tech University, Richard Bjella has distinguished himself as a conductor, clinician, choral pedagogue and choral arranger. He also served as Director of Choral Studies at the Lawrence Conservatory of Music for 25 year. The choirs have appeared at Regional and National ACDA conferences. Bjella was appointed Artistic Drector of the San Antonio Chamber Choir in 2014.

Bjella has presented over 400 festivals and workshops at several ACDA conventions, colleges and universities, and in 32 states and several foreign countries. Bjella was awarded the prestigious Morris Hayes Lifetime Achievement Award (2013) from WCDA.



Deborah Bradley was Assistant Professor in Music Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 2006 to 2010. She taught at the University of Toronto Faculty of Music from 1997-2005, and from 2010-2014, after retiring from UW-Madison. She is a leading scholar in anti-racism and critical multiculturalism in music education; her work is published in such Journals as Philosophy of Music Education Review, Journal of Aesthetic Education, Music Education Research, and Action, Criticism, and Theory for Music Education. She has also published several book chapters, including a chapter in the 2012 Oxford Handbook of Philosophy in Music Education.



Simon Carrington has enjoyed a distinguished career as singer, double bassist and now conductor. He was a creative force for twenty-five years with the internationally acclaimed King's Singers, which he co-founded at Cambridge University in 1968. Coming to the US in 1994 he was successively director of choral activities at the University of Kansas and New England Conservatory, then professor of choral conducting at Yale and director of the Yale Schola Cantorum. Now Yale professor emeritus he maintains an active schedule as a freelance conductor, leading workshops and master classes round the world. In 2014 he received an honorary doctorate from New England Conservatory.



Duane Cottrell is Associate Professor of Choral Music Education at the University of Delaware, where he conducts three ensembles and teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in choral conducting, literature, and methods, as well as supervise student teachers. His ensembles have appeared at ACDA and NAfME conferences, and he has presented interest sessions on vocal pedagogy at national and division conferences of ACDA. His writing has been published in the Choral Journal and The Choral Scholar. Dr. Cottrell received his DMA at the University of North Texas where he studied choral conducting with Jerry McCoy and voice science with Stephen Austin.



Craig Denison is Assistant Professor in Music Education and Choral Music at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He serves the American Choral Directors Association as the National Chair of Repertoire and Resources for Boychoir. Dr. Denison regularly presents workshops and conducts honor choirs at state and national conferences. Previous positions include Artistic Director for Florida's Singing Sons, Music Director for the Colorado Children's Chorale, Conductor of The American Boychoir, and Founding Director of Schola Cantorum at Westminster Choir College of Rider University. Dr. Denison holds a Ph.D from the University of Miami.



J. Donald Dumpson, Ph.D. is an experienced educator and performer, with over 30 years experience as a producer, conductor, and music minister. He is president and CEO of Diverse Arts Solutions, a division of J. Donald Dumpson Productions, LLC, is the founding director of the Philadelphia Heritage Chorale, and currently serves as minister of Music and Arts at Arch Street Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, PA.

Holding a Bachelor's, Master's and PhD in Music Education, all from Temple University, his dissertation is titled: "Four Scholars' Engagement of Works by Classical Composers of African Descent: A Collective Case Study."



Dr. Colin Durrant is conductor of the University of London Chamber Choir and Imperial College London Choir. He has held various positions in universities in London and the USA and has published many articles on choral conducting and music education. His book Choral Conducting: Philosophy and Practice appeared in 2003 and is used widely in universities around the world (the second revised edition coming next year).

Colin Durrant has led conducting and choral singing workshops in the USA, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Kenya as well as in Europe and the UK. He is a member of the Voice Care Network of America.



Liz Garnett is a choral clinician and musicologist whose research and praxis both explore the theme of music and its social meanings. She studied at the Universities of Bristol and Southampton (PhD: 'Constructions of Gender and Musical Style, 1790-1830'). She taught at Colchester Institute's School of Music and Performance Arts for four years, before moving to Birmingham Conservatoire, where she served as Head of Postgraduate Studies until 2009. She is the author of The British Barbershopper: A Study in Socio-Musical Values (2005) and Choral Conducting and the Construction of Meaning: Gesture, Voice, Identity (2009).



Mary Goetze is Professor Emerita from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music where she taught in the Music Education, Choral and General Studies Departments. She founded the Indiana University Children's Choir and the International Vocal Ensemble, an ensemble that focused on songs from outside the western art tradition. She is the co-author of Educating Young Choral Singers: A Choral Resource for Teacher-Conductors, two series books, Share the Music and Spotlight on Music, and numerous chapters, articles, DVDs, compositions and arrangements. In her retirement, she advocates for justice reform and offers a song-writing class for inmates in the local jail.



Arreon Harley, Director of Music and Operations was appointed to the Cathedral Choir School of Delaware in June, 2013. He began singing with Doreen Falby and the Peabody Conservatory's Children's Chorus at the age of seven. When Arreon's voice changed, he began to sing with the Columbia Pro Cantare, under the directorship of Mrs. Frances Dawson. Arreon graduated with honors from Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland, with bachelors degrees in Music Theory & Composition and Vocal Performance (opera). There he studied piano with

Dr. Lisa Weiss, voice with Mrs. Betty Ridgeway, and Conducting with Dr. Elisa Koehler. He received masters of music degrees in Choral Conducting and Vocal Performance from the University of Delaware. Arreon studied Choral Conducting with pedagogue Dr. Paul Head and continues to study Voice with Dr. Noel Archambeault. Arreon has had the opportunity to conduct in venues such as St. Peter's in Vatican City, The Kimmel Center for the Arts in Philadelphia, and the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore.



Scott Harrison is currently Director of Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University, following a career teaching in primary, secondary and tertiary environments. He has over 20 years of experience in performance of choral, opera and music theatre works as both singer and musical director. Scott is a former co-editor of the International Journal of Music Education, and recipient of an Australian Award for University Teaching. He has grants from the Australian Office for Learning and Teaching and the Australian Research Council on Assessment in Music, One-to-one Pedagogy in Music and Musicians' Careers.



Paul D. Head serves as the director of choral studies at the University of Delaware, where he conducts the internationally renowned University of Delaware Chorale, the community-based Schola Cantorum and the UD Symphonic Chorus, which performs frequently with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. Dr. Head is a native Californian where he taught in the public schools for eight years before completing his Master of Music in Conducting and Music Education at Westminster Choir College of Rider University and a Doctor of Musical Arts in Conducting from the University of Oklahoma. His choirs have toured extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe and have received consistently high acclaim for their musical artistry. Dr. Head maintains an active presence as conductor and guest clinician, as well as researcher and pedagogue. His work is published in several books and publications, notably The School Choral Program, Teaching Music Through Performance, and as co-author with Frank Abrahams for Case Studies in Music Education .



Dr. Eduardo Lakschevitz is Associate Professor of Music History at the University of Rio de Janeiro (UNIRIO), where he chairs a Graduate Program in Music Education. Active as a teacher, conductor and clinician, he has conducted workshops for teachers, musicians and corporate leaders in several Brasilians states, as well as in the US. His main research relates to the connections between music making and corporate management, a work he has been developing with large Brazilian companies for the past 20 years. His choral compositions, articles, and arrangements have been recorded and published in Brasil, Venezuela, United States, Slovenia and Germany.



Patrice Madura Ward-Steinman is Professor of Music Education at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Dr. Madura is the author, co-author, or editor of seven books: Getting Started with Vocal Improvisation (1999), Becoming a Choral Music Teacher (2010), Music Education in Your Hands (with Michael Mark, 2010), Madura's Danceland (2010), Advances in Social-Psychology and Music Education Research, ed. (2011), Contemporary Music Education (with M. Mark, 2012), and Vocal Improvisation Games for Singers and Choral Groups (with J. Agrell, 2014.) She has published in the Journal of Research in Music Education, Bulletin of the Council for Research in Music Education, International Journal of Music Education, Psychology of Music, Philosophy of Music Education Review, Journal of Historical Research in Music Education and Choral Journal.



László Norbert Nemes, has been director of the International Kodály Institute of the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music since 2008. At the Institute Dr. Nemes currently lectures in Kodály's educational philosophy, teaching methods according to the Kodály Concept and conducts the choral ensemble formed from students of the Kodály Institute. For twelve years he worked as the Associate Conductor of the Hungarian Radio Children's Choir and since September 2014 he has been artistic director of the New Liszt Ferenc Chamber Choir of the Liszt Academy. In recognition of his artistic activities, he received the Bartók-Pásztory Award. As a music pedagogue and conductor, Dr. Nemes has held workshops and master classes in four continents from Australia to South America. Since 2012 he has been guest professor and academic consultant at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. László Norbert Nemes is Vice President of the International Kodály Society.



Matthew Owens is Organist and Master of the Choristers of Wells Cathedral (since 2005), Conductor of Wells Cathedral Oratorio Society, and a former President of the Cathedral Organists' Association (2010-13). He has directed choral workshops and summer schools throughout the UK and abroad (recently in Australia, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and the USA) and has made over 30 CDs as a conductor with major labels including Hyperion and Signum. He has conducted over 180 premieres (ranging from John Rutter to Sir Peter Maxwell Davies) and his own choral compositions are published by OUP and Novello.



Anthony J. Rafaniello serves as Director of Choral Activities and Advisor of the Academy of the Performing Arts at Cranford High School in Cranford, New Jersey. He maintains one of the top high school choral programs in the state, directing six ensembles and teaching Advanced Placement Music Theory. Mr. Rafaniello's students are consistently selected for state, regional, and national honor choirs. In demand as a pianist, he serves as the resident accompanist for the New Jersey All-State Mixed Chorus. Mr. Rafaniello holds degrees in Music Education and Sacred Music from Westminster Choir College, Rider University and Teachers College, Columbia University.



Martin Ramroth is a teacher of Music and English, as well as conductor and Director of Choral Activities at Landesmusikgymnasium Rheinland-Pfalz in Montabaur, Germany. His choral ensembles "Mädchenchor laFilia", "Kammerchor Art of the Voice" and the alumni ensemble "EXtraCHORd" have repeatedly won national and international awards and acclaims, including two first and three third prizes at the German National Choral Competition. He maintains an active presence as conductor, guest clinician and adjudicator throughout Germany. His choral compositions and arrangements have been published with Bosse Verlag, Edition ferrimontana, Carus Verlag and Santa Barbara Music Publishing.



Paul Rardin is Elaine Brown Chair of Choral Music at Temple University, where he conducts the Concert Choir, teaches graduate conducting, and oversees the seven-choir program at Temple's Boyer College of Music and Dance. He is also Artistic Director of Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia. Rardin previously taught at the University of Michigan, where for six years he conducted the UM Men's Glee Club, and at Towson University. Rardin has served as a guest conductor for all-state choirs in sixteen states, for divisional honor choirs for the ACDA and Music Educators National Conference, and for Manhattan Concert Productions at Lincoln Center, and his choirs have twice performed for ACDA division conferences.



Dennis Shrock is author of Choral Repertoire and Choral Monuments and also editor of Choral Scores, all published by Oxford University Press. In addition, he is author of several books for GIA, including Performance Practices in the Baroque Era and Performance Practices in the Classical Era as well as Handel's Messiah, a Performance Practice Handbook. He has held several faculty positions, has served as Artistic Director of the Santa Fe Desert Chorale and Canterbury Choral Society of Oklahoma City, and has given lectures for the American Choral Directors Association and at academic institutions such as Yale University and the University of Southern California.



Mollie Stone serves as the Director of World Music at Chicago Children's Choir, and the Assistant Director of Choral Activities at University of Chicago. In the summers, she teaches across the U.S., Europe and Africa with the organization Village Harmony. Ms. Stone earned her Doctorate in conducting from Northwestern University, and has pursued extensive research on how black South Africans have used choral music in the struggle against HIV. Through a grant from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, Stone created teaching DVDs to help American choral directors learn black South African choral music in the oral tradition.



Jason Vodicka is Assistant Professor of Music and Coordinator of Music Education at Susquehanna University and is also Music Director of the Harrisburg (PA) Choral Society. For nine years he was a choral director at Pennsbury High School in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. His research focuses on engagement and the use of dialogue in the choral rehearsal. He holds a doctoral degree in conducting from the University of Georgia and two degrees in Music Education from Westminster Choir College where he is a member of the summer session faculty.



Professor Graham Welch holds the UCL Institute of Education Established Chair of Music Education (since 2001). He is a Past President of ISME, (2008-2014), Chair of SEMPRE and past Co-Chair of the ISME Research Commission. He holds Visiting Professorships at the Universities of Queensland (Australia) and Liverpool, and is a former member of the UK AHRC Review College for Music. Publications number approximately 350 and embrace musical development and music education, teacher education, the psychology of music, singing and voice science, and music in special education and disability. He is Chair of the new Paul Hamlyn Foundation National Working Group on music education in the UK from 2015.



David Westawski is the Director of Choirs at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, Princeton Junction, NJ where he conducts four curricular choirs and three extra-curricular a cappella groups. Previously, David spent 12 years at Robbinsville High School as choir director and musical director for the spring musicals. David earned his bachelor's degree in Music Education with a concentration in voice from Temple University and his Master's of Music Education degree from Westminster Choir College. In addition to his teaching duties, David is the Director of Liturgical Music at Queen of the Universe RC Church in Levittown, PA.



John Wilson is the choral director at Bridgewater-Raritan High School where he conducts seven ensembles. His choirs have consistently received superior and first-place ratings in festivals throughout the state, earning praise most recently for performances of Gustav Holst's Hymns from the Rig-Veda. Mr. Wilson's ensembles have performed at major venues in the New York/New Jersey area under the baton of Ryan Brandau, Alan Raines, Lee Nelson, and Andrew Megill. John is also an Associate Director at the prestigious Princeton Girlchoir organization, where he conducts the high school aged Cantores ensemble. During the summers of 2014 and 2015, Mr. Wilson served on the faculty at Westminster Choir College's High School Vocal Institute, where he conducted the women's choir. He joined the Vocal Institute faculty once again in 2016. John was also a conducting fellow at the 2014 Yale School of Music Choral Conducting Workshop, held in Norfolk, Connecticut, where he worked with Simon Carrington. In June of 2014, Mr. Wilson worked with Harold Farberman, Guillermo Figueroa, and Eduardo Navega at Bard College's Orchestral Conducting Institute. At Rutgers University, John teaches courses in music education as a part time lecturer. In addition to his work as a teacher and conductor, John is also active as a professional singer. He has performed as a soloist in G.F. Handel's Israel In Egypt with the Westminster Chamber Choir and Orchestra in Princeton.



Nana Wolfe-Hill is Associate Director of Choral Activities and Assistant Professor at Wingate University where she conducts two women's choirs and teaches conducting and music education courses. She holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in choral conducting and a Master of Music in collaborative piano performance from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, and a Bachelor of Music in vocal music education from St. Olaf College. Prior to her appointment at Wingate University, she conducted choirs at Lakeville High School (MN) and with The Greensboro Youth Chorus (NC). Currently, she is the NCACDA Repertoire and Standards Chair for Women's Choirs.



Anthony Young is Head of Classroom and Choral Music activities at St. Laurence's College in South Brisbane, Australia, which has a strong male singing tradition, supported by 6 choirs involving 150 singers aged from 10 to 17. He recently completed doctoral studies in music education at the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University and holds a Masters in Music Studies together with degrees in Law and Literature. A Teaching award winner, he is involved in curriculum design and assessment at State and National level. His research has been published widely in professional and academic outlets.