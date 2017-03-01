Journals Higher Education

$150.00

Hardcover

Published: 01 March 2017

568 Pages | 24 - line drawings (majority), halftones, & 2 tables

6-3/4 x 9-3/4 inches

ISBN: 9780199373369

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780199373369

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (06)

Sheet Music
Oxford Handbooks

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

The Oxford Handbook of Choral Pedagogy

Frank Abrahams and Paul D. Head

Oxford Handbooks

  • Gathers newly commissioned chapters from United States and international scholars
  • Addresses intersections of social and political aspects of choral singing
  • Discusses theoretical frameworks surrounding choral pedagogy including critical pedagogy, constructivism, and agency and identity
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Vocal & Choral Education
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Chorus Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music & Culture