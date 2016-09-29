Journals Higher Education

$29.95

Paperback

Published: 29 September 2016

328 Pages | 100 illustrations

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780195326123

Also Available As:

Hardcover

Hardcover Cover

Hardcover

$99.00

29 September 2016

Ebook

9780195326123

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Request Examination Copy

Bookseller Code (01)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

The Moving Body in the Aural Skills Classroom

A Eurythmics Based Approach

Diane J. Urista

  • Cultivates an active, multi-sensory learning experience, in which students learn by discovery and from each other.
  • Encourages students to improvise and express nuance in forming a dynamic link between musical training and artistic performance.
  • Develops the ear and also engages the kinesthetic sense, fosters mind-body connections, strengthens the powers of concentration, develops inner-hearing, short- and long-term memory, limb autonomy, and expressive freedom.
  • Enhances and works in conjunction with musical examples presented in other texts.
  • Provides an effective aural/sensory tool in the music theory classroom to complement verbal explanations.
  • Integrates easily into any traditional college or conservatory classroom and is compatible with the following systems: fixed do, moveable do, and scale degrees.
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Applied Music > Musicianship
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Dalcroze