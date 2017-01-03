The Children's Music Studio

"Wendell Hanna's book arrives at a time when the very paradigms of teacher as leader and skill-based assessment are being rightfully questioned. The Reggio approach is grounded in the idea that students and teachers are co-learners. It is an emergent approach that is focused on the child rather than a set of skills or concepts. Through the use of simple and elegant prose, Hanna presents the historical, philosophical, and practical aspects of Reggio and Reggio-inspired music teaching and learning. Of particular significance is the inclusion of music studio proposals. These are written in a very accessible style and can be implemented by music teachers interested in exploring this innovative approach to early music classroom teaching and learning. This book is a welcome addition to the literature on early childhood and elementary music education."--Jacqueline Kelly-McHale, Associate Professor and Director, Music Education, DePaul University

"If you've been looking for an excellent book on music applications of the Italian Reggio Emilia art approach to early childhood, this is it! Wendell Hanna is masterful as she invites early childhood and elementary music teachers to become active listeners, followers, and co-learners while children become experts in child-centered music learning and play."--Diane Persellin, Professor of Music Education, Trinity University

"Dr. Wendell Hanna journeys to an enchanting Italian village, beginning a pioneering exploration of applying the Reggio Emilia educational approach to early childhood music education. She shares innovative pathways and jewels found along the way, offering a unique theoretical and practical contribution to the field."--Sheila C. Woodward, President, International Society for Music Education