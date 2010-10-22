- Arts & Humanities
-
The BBC and National Identity in Britain, 1922-53
Thomas Hajkowski
Published by Manchester University Press
Studies in Popular Culture MUP
- Argues that the BBC recognized and celebrated the "diversity" of Britain in a much greater way than previous studies of broadcasting suggest
- Combines an examination of the BBC's desire to construct a strong, unitary sense of Britishness (through empire and the monarchy) with a thorough consideration of the broadcasting in the non-English parts of the United Kingdom (Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland)
- Discusses overlooked aspects of media history, including regional broadcasting in wartime, Scottish programs, regional feature programs and plays, programs marking anniversaries of national significance, and radio coverage of the coronation of George IV
- Provides a far more detailed and comprehensive look at the BBC's promotion of empire and imperialism in Britain than other previously published work