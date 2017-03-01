Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 March 2017

256 Pages | 33 photographs and nearly 200 exercises and examples

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190461690

Sheet Music

Companion website

The Band Teacher's Percussion Guide

Insights into Playing and Teaching Percussion

Stewart Hoffman

  • Presents a clear and comprehensive system to help students achieve greater control over their technique
  • Features dozens of practical exercises on all percussion instruments
  • Based on decades of experience teaching percussion in public and private schools
  • Includes discussion and suggestions for testing and evaluation of percussion performance
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Secondary Music Education
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Middle School Music Education
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Elementary Music Education