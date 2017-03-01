The Band Teacher's Percussion Guide: Insights into Playing and Teaching Percussion is an essential practical resource for instrumental music teachers and band directors. Author Stewart Hoffman, a Juilliard-trained percussionist, performer, private instructor, and former classroom teacher, offers a comprehensive yet accessible and clearly written handbook to help set teachers and students alike firmly on the road to classroom success. In this book, he presents a thorough foundation in snare drum, timpani, keyboard percussion, drum set, and auxiliary and Latin percussion techniques. More than this, he provides practical advice on curriculum and methodology, packing page after page with teaching tips developed through decades of experience.



For educators and band directors who want to learn more about percussion instruments and playing techniques, refine their percussion-teaching skills, or set the classroom stage for a more effective and rewarding teaching experience, The Band Teacher's Percussion Guide: Insights into Playing and Teaching Percussion will be a valued resource for discovering:



· keys to effective evaluation

· how to plan a percussion program and select percussionists

· recommended instruments and mallets; repair and maintenance guidelines

· lifts and levels, a system that leads students to greater control and a more relaxed snare drum technique

· technical exercises for all main and accessory percussion instruments

· easily referenced summaries of points to focus on when practicing

· guidelines for teaching jazz, Latin and rock drumset



Visit the companion website at www.oup.com/us/bandteacherspercussionguide