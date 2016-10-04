The Band Director's Guide to Success

Acknowledgments



Chapter One: BUDGET

Terms

Accounts and Budget Codes

Order of Operations

Bidding

Closing Thoughts



Chapter Two: LESSON PLANNING

Elements of a Lesson Plan

Types of Lesson Plans

Tools and Resources

Substitute Lesson Plans

Closing Thoughts



Chapter Three: GRADING AND ASSESSMENT

The Gradebook - Purpose

The Gradebook - Format

How Does This Apply to Us?

Modifications and Accommodations

Closing Thoughts



Chapter Four: CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT

Preparing for the First Day of School

The First Day of School

Rules and Posting Expectations

Classroom Setup

Closing Thoughts



Chapter Five: DISCIPLINE

The Five Point System

Do's and Don'ts

Drawing a Line in the Sand

Tending the Garden

Closing Thoughts



Chapter Six: CONFLICT RESOLUTION

Types of Conflict

Document, Document, Document!

Closing Thoughts



Chapter Seven: STORAGE AND ORGANIZATION

The Director's Personal Space

General Inventory

Music

The Library

Percussion Instruments and Accessories

Utility Shelves

Uniforms

Tools Every Director Should Have

Closing Thoughts



Chapter Eight: FOOD AND TRAVEL

What the Law Says

Used As Incentives/Rewards

While on the Road

Allergies

The Internet

Travel Agencies

Tour Companies

What You Need to Know About Costs and Saving Money

Trip Insurance

Itineraries

Manners

Administrative Follow-up

Closing Thoughts



Chapter Nine: STUDENT LEADERSHIP

The Statement of Purpose

The Positions of Leadership

Sharing the Load

The Executive Council

The Leadership Retreat

Closing Thoughts



Chapter Ten: THE END OF THE DAY

Taking Time For Yourself

Take a Personal Day

Get a Hobby

Find a Mentor

Continuing Education

People to Get to Know

Closing Thoughts



Appendices



Index