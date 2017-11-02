The Ballad of John Latouche

"A timely and invaluable study of a composer we need to know more about. I marvel at Howard Pollack's capacity--as with his biographies of Copland and Gershwin--to digest and synthesize a wealth of information, copiously gathered."-Joseph Horowitz, author of Classical Music in America: A History

"The story of an artistic genius who refused to sell out, and Pollack has made a powerful case for his rediscovery. With its extensive and insightful descriptions of the music, this biography ought to win for Blitzstein the wider recognition and appreciation he so clearly deserves after so many years of neglect."-New York Times

"The fluidity of prose, moving between established fact and new interviews and critical ideas, is remarkable, making for a book that is rivaled only by Pollack's biography of Aaron Copland...A momentous achievement indeed...Highly recommended." -Choice

"Pollack treats us to an eventful and rewarding voyage of immersion in the life and work of an important American composer."-New Music Connoisseur