Journals Higher Education

$39.95

Hardcover

Published: 02 November 2017

592 Pages | 59 photographs

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190458294

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780190458294

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (1A)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

The Ballad of John Latouche

An American Lyricist's Life and Work

Howard Pollack

  • First biography of this important American lyricist
  • New look at Manhattan's midcentury creative and social circles
  • Features a number of rare photographs
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History