Journals Higher Education

$19.95

Hardcover

Published: 09 November 2017

232 Pages | 0

5 x 7 inches

ISBN: 9780190673987

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780190673987

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (01)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Teaching with Vitality

Pathways to Health and Wellness for Teachers and Schools

Peggy D. Bennett

  • Written by a life-long educator, mediator, life coach
  • Concise, practical discussions of common, every-day issues
  • Practical, immediately applicable ways to respond internally and externally to the challenges of teaching and collegiality
  • Option-expanding ways to revive sagging energy and maintain personal mental health
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy
Arts & Humanities > Art > Art Education
Arts & Humanities > Language Teaching & Learning > Language Teaching Material & Coursework
Social Sciences > Education