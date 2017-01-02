Journals Higher Education

$24.95

Paperback

Published: 02 January 2017

240 Pages | 20 illustrations

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190467777

Also Available As:

Hardcover

Hardcover Cover

Hardcover

$99.00

02 January 2017

Ebook

9780190467777

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (01)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Teaching the Postsecondary Music Student with Disabilities

Kimberly A. McCord

  • Provides an overview for teaching exceptionally abled students
  • Offers educators practical information difficult to find through experience alone
  • Contains tools for effectively connecting with students
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Secondary Music Education
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Graduate Music Education
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Middle School Music Education