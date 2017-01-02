Teaching the Postsecondary Music Student with Disabilities

"In addition to providing rich information about a wide variety of discrete disabilities, McCord also highlights discipline-specific challenges, considerations, and accommodations for post-secondary musicians with disabilities. This is an excellent, practical resource for today's music faculty who will inevitably work with musicians with disabilities in the classroom and in the studio."--Sarah Bartolome, Bienen School of Music, Northwestern University

"At last, a book that addresses a yawning gap in the field of music. McCord presents essential information and offers practical solutions for removing the many barriers that confront adults with disabilities who dream of making and studying music beyond their high school years. This is a book for administrators, faculty, and staff in departments and schools of music who value diversity, seek out talented students, and are willing to take tangible steps to build a culture of inclusion in their institutions."--Judith Jellison, Sarah and Ernest Butler School of Music, The University of Texas at Austin, and author of Including Everyone: Creating Music Classrooms Where All Children Learn