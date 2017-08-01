"With Teaching Music to Students with Special Needs: A Practical Resource, Dr. Alice Hammel has integrated cutting edge theory, effective pedagogical principles, and specific classroom practice into a comprehensive and useful guide for music educators. All music educators -- regardless of their teaching setting or student population -- will refer to this text often, and will discover new ways to reach and assess every student." --Rhoda Bernard, Chair of Music Education, Boston Conservatory at Berklee

"Hammel provides the educator with pragmatic teaching techniques to meet students' needs and a panoply of teacher-tested examples of how to apply them. This is a guide that reinforces solid musical content and engagement while paying special attention to learners who, with some extra care, can participate at their best."--Herbert D. Marshall, Professor of Music Education, Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music

"Hammel unites theory with teaching practice through her realistic vignettes of music students with special needs in classrooms and ensembles, and offers outstanding lesson plans--by real teachers--as possible solutions to many typical challenges. This a text music educators will keep open on their desks for handy reference."--Ann Marie Stanley, Associate Professor of Music Education, The Louisiana State University School of Music