Published: 25 July 2017

Teaching Music to Students with Special Needs

A Label-Free Approach

Second Edition

Alice M. Hammel and Ryan M. Hourigan

  • Written by practicing music educators who have years of experience teaching students with special needs
  • Includes updated comprehensive resource section of print and online references and tools
  • Offers practical guidance and insight on the often confusing maze of legislation and policy in special education
  • New classroom vignettes bring the principles and techniques to life with real-world examples
  • Released alongside an accompanying Practical Resource

New to this Edition:

  • Updated resources and recommendations for outreach
  • New vignettes from music educators
  • Accompanying Practical Resource offers complementary classroom materials, used in conjunction with main text
