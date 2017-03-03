Journals Higher Education

$99.00

Hardcover

Published: 03 March 2017

208 Pages | 170 illustrations

8-1/2 x 11 inches

ISBN: 9780190628253

Also Available As:

Paperback

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$35.00

03 March 2017

Ebook

9780190628253

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (06)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Teaching Music Improvisation with Technology

Michael Fein

  • Brings together theoretical concepts and technology tools to foster improvisation growth
  • Includes hands-on activities with step-by-step instructions
  • Written by expert author who is a veteran public school music educator
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Applied Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Applied Music > Composition
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Secondary Music Education