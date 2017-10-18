Teaching Beginning Guitar Class

Chapter One: Getting Started

I Do Not Play Guitar, Why Do I Have to Teach Guitar?

Reasons Why Music Educators May Like Teaching Guitar

Band Students Will Leave the Band to Join a Guitar Class, or Will They?

Guitar Content for the First Quarter

What Kind of Equipment is Needed for Guitar Class?

Trimming the List

No Left-Handed Guitars

A Closer Look at Quarter One Class Content

Playing with a Pick

Playing with the Thumb

Playing with Alternating Fingers

How to Place Fingers on the Fingerboard to Change Pitches



Chapter Two: Being Prepared Prior to the Start of the School Year

Making a List

Selecting a Method Book

How to Evaluate the Selected Method

Programmed Texts and Sequences

It's Time to Do the Math

Learn to Model the Content of the Method Book

Learn to Model Technique for Both Left & Right Hands

Learn to Model Posture

Learn to Make a Sound with a Pick, the Thumb and Alternate Fingers

Learn to Change a String

Learn to Tune a Guitar

Have Lesson Plans for the First Quarter

Have Handouts Ready for Printing

Know Exactly What Will Be Covered in the First Week of School

Why Give Pre-tests?

Know Exactly What Will Be Covered in the Second Week of School

Have a Curriculum Map for the Entire School Year

Prepare a Class Handbook and Have it Printed and Ready to Distribute

Check All Equipment is in Place and in Working Order

Have Chairs and Stands in Place to Match Seating Chart



Chapter Three: Organizational Ideas

Retention

Public School Structure

Structuring a Guitar Program for Longevity

The Middle School Model: The Three-Year Plan

Semester Versus Yearlong Classes

The Year-Long Model

The Semester-Long Model

Explorations

High School Models

Ideal High School Schedule

Block Schedule

Backwards Assessment

Backwards Assessment Model: Level 1 Beginning Guitar

Beginning Guitar - List View - All Objectives

Assessments

Consider the Assessment Model

Consider Using Music Prodigy

Daily Routines



Chapter Four: A Potpourri of Practical Ideas and Simple Thoughts

Slow Down!

Engage Your Students Before the Teaching Begins

Are Your Students Listening?

One Ounce of Technique

Beginners Are Not Ready to Tune a Guitar

Get Your Drums On

Learn Their Names!

The Shorter, the Better!

Collaborative Learning

Dreaming to be a Rock Star

Not All Guitar Students are Rockers

Practice Makes Permanent

New Students in January?

Make Friends with the Custodians and Counselors

Just Heard a Classical Guitar CD and Want to Learn to Play Guitar

Incorporate Ensemble Playing Early On

What is the Classroom Lifespan of a Guitar?

Ten Professional Suggestions

Ten Quick Things to Make a Guitar Class Most Successful

Advice for Teaching Beginning Guitar: Ten Things to Make Life Easier



Chapter Five: Lesson Plans, Curriculum, Objectives and Standards

Why Lesson Plans?

What is Curriculum?

Where to Find Guitar Curriculum for Each State

Beginning Guitar Course Scope and Goals

Beginning Guitar Course Structure

Standards

National Standards for Music Education



Chapter Six: Philosophy of Classroom Guitar Teaching

Learn to Play Guitar

Do Not Have Time to Learn to Play the Guitar

Observations and Experience

How Does a Guitar Class Look?

Ten Contributors to Determine How a Guitar Class May Appear

Variations of How a Guitar Class May Look

What Brings on Change?

Learning Guitar is Fun!

Teaching Guitar as a Harmonized Instrument

College Ready?



Chapter Seven: Applying the 80/20 Rule

What is the 80/20 Rule?

What Does the 80/20 Rule Have to Do with Teaching Guitar?

The Conventional Path

What to Teach and When to Teach It?

24 Hours a Day

Organizing the List

Applying the 80/20 Rule to Self-Learning



Chapter Eight: Quarter One: The Timeline

The Schoolyear is About to Start

Week One

Why Give Pre-Tests?

Eight Objectives for Beginning Guitar for Month One

Backwards Assessment Model

Parts of the Guitar Pre-test

Calendar and Timing

Guitar Body Parts-Answers

Answers to History of the Guitar Pre-test

History of Guitar Pre-test

Week Two

Week Three

Week Four

Week Five

Week Six

Common Mistake Beginniners Make in This Stage

Objectives for Month Two

Seven Objectives for Beginning Guitar for Month Two

Week Seven

Week Eight

Week Nine



Chapter Nine: Quarter Two: The Timeline

Quarter Two Begins: Week Ten or Quarter 2, Week 1

Week Eleven: Quarter 2, Week 2

The Right Hand

Songs Using the Fourth String

Week Twelve: No Teaching November or Quarter 2, Week 3

Combining the Fourth String with Strings One, Two, and Three

Ensemble Music

Week Thirteen: Quarter 2, Week 4

Eighth Notes

Week Fourteen: Quarter 2, Week 5

Picks

Week Fifteen: Quarter 2, Week 6

Protruding Thumbs

Week Sixteen: Quarter 2, Week 7

Ensemble Playing

Sixth String

Holiday Music

Week Seventeen: Quarter 2, Week 8

Prepare for Mid-Term Exams

Week Eighteen: Quarter 2, Week 9

Last Week Before Mid-Term

Halfway



Chapter Ten: Quarter Three: The Timeline

Quarter Three Begins: Week Nineteen or Quarter 3, Week 1

Combo Series

Week Twenty: Quarter 3, Week 2

Duets

Week Twenty-One: Quarter 3, Week 3

Week Twenty-Two: Quarter 3, Week 4

Playing in 3/8 and 6/8 Time

Week Twenty-Three: Quarter 3, Week 5

Dotted Quarter/Eighth Note Rhythm

Week Twenty-Four: Quarter 3, Week 6

Chords

Eighth Notes with Alternating Picking

Duple and Triple Meters

Week Twenty-Five: Quarter 3, Week 7

Scales

Blues Form

Eighth Notes with Alternating Picking

Week Twenty-Six: Quarter 3, Week 8

ABA Song Form

Additional Materials

Week Twenty-Seven: Quarter 3, Week 9

Basic Strumming Patterns

Accidentals

End of Quarter Three



Chapter Eleven: Quarter Four: The Timeline

Quarter Four Begins: Week Twenty-Eight of Quarter 4, Week 1

Last Week of Month Seven

Canon

Key of G

Week Twenty-Nine: Quarter 4, Week 2

P-I-M-A

Week Thirty: Quarter 4, Week 3

Exploring the Guitar Neck

Moveable Major Scales

Week Thirty-One: Quarter 4, Week 4

Tuplets

Power Chords

Daily Warm-up

Week Thirty-Two: Quarter 4, Week 5

Position Playing

Second Position

First or Open Position

Fifth Position

Supplementary Materials

Week Thirty-Three: Quarter 4, Week 6

The History of the Guitar

Tuning

Improvisation

Two Octave Scales: The First Step

P-I-M-A

Week Thirty-Four: Quarter 4, Week 7

Final Exams

Two Octave Scales

Moveable Barre Chords

Participate in a Performance

Supplementary Materials

Week Thirty-Five: Quarter 4, Week 8

Relationship between Music and Other Disciplines

Musical Terms

Week Thirty-Six: Quarter 4, Week 9

Last Week of School

The Wrap Up



Chapter Twelve

Dailey Procedures

Taking Attendance

Tuning

Stretching

Warm-ups

Single Notes

Chords

Ensemble

Finger-Style

What Did We Do Today?

Course Scope for the Beginning Guitar Class

Curriculum Map

It's Summertime!