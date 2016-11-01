Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 November 2016

Ebook

Sustainable Futures for Music Cultures

An Ecological Perspective

Edited by Huib Schippers and Catherine Grant

  • Presents a dynamic and ecological model to understanding sustainability of music practices
  • Includes nine in-depth case studies of music cultures at various degrees of vitality by leading experts in the field
  • Offers guidance to empower communities wishing to develop strategies that help sustain their own music cultures
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology > Applied Ethnomusicology
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music & Culture