In Strategies for Success in Musical Theatre, veteran musical director and teacher Herbert Marshall provides an essential how-to guide for teachers or community members who find themselves in charge of music directing a show. Stepping off the podium, Marshall offers practical and often humorous real-world advice on managing auditions; organizing rehearsals; working with a choir, choreographer, and leads; how to run a sitzprobe, a technical rehearsal, and a dress rehearsal; how to manage the cast and crew energy for a successful opening night; and ways to end the experience on a high note for all involved.



Throughout the book, Marshall emphasizes the importance of learning through performance and the beauty of a group united in a common goal. In doing so, he turns what can appear as a never-ending list of tasks and demand for specialized knowledge into a manageable, educational, and ultimately engaging and fun experience for all. Because the techniques in Marshall's book have been thoroughly workshopped and classroom tested, they are based in proven pedagogy and will be of particular use for the music director in acting as a teaching director: someone imparting theatrical knowledge to his or her cast and production staff. Marshall provides both extended and abbreviated timelines, flexible to fit any director's needs.



Marshall's book is a greatly beneficial resource for music education students and teachers alike, giving an insightful glimpse into the range of possibilities within a music educator's career. Musicians and actors with varying levels of skill and experience will be able to grow simultaneously through Marshall's innovative teaching plans. Through collaborative techniques, steps in the book serve to educate both director and student. Thoroughly illustrated with charts, diagrams, and scores, Strategies for Success in Musical Theatre is an ideal companion for all who work with school and community based musical theater productions.