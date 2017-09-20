Journals Higher Education

288 Pages | 18 black & white illustrations

9.2 x 6.1 inches

ISBN: 9780719082740

Sounds of liberty

Music, radicalism and reform in the Anglophone world, 1790-1914

First Edition

Paul Pickering and Kate Bowan

Published by Manchester University Press

Studies in Imperialism MUP

  • An original, substantial and pioneering study
  • Breaks new and important ground in its focus upon music and music making during the long nineteenth century
  • It sheds new light on the role of music and music making in the transmission of political values and culture across time and distance. It is based on a wealth of primary sources drawn from across the Anglophone world during the long nineteenth century
  • radical movements in their social, cultural, gender and anthropological contexts
