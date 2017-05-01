Journals Higher Education

$99.00

Hardcover

Published: 01 May 2017

336 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190672225

Also Available As:

Paperback

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$45.00

01 May 2017

Ebook

9780190672225

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (06)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Singing the Rite to Belong

Ritual, Music, and the New Irish

Author Helen Phelan

Oxford Ritual Studies

  • Offers the first treatment of the music of new ritual communities in Ireland
  • Builds a new theory based on singing and argues that these characteristics make singing a potent medium for experiences of belonging
  • Blends rich theoretical discussion with personal narrative and experience
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Religion > Religious Studies
Arts & Humanities > Religion > Religious Studies > Alternative Belief Systems
Arts & Humanities > Religion > Religion & Art, Literature, & Music
Arts & Humanities > Religion > Christianity > Christian Churches & Denominations > Roman Catholicism, Roman Catholic Church