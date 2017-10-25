Journals Higher Education

$35.00

Paperback

Published: 25 October 2017

312 Pages | 35

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190631987

Also Available As:

Hardcover

Hardcover Cover

Hardcover

$99.00

25 October 2017

Ebook

9780190631987

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Request Examination Copy

Bookseller Code (01)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Singing Across Divides

Music and Intimate Politics in Nepal

Anna Marie Stirr

  • The first and only book on Nepali dohori song
  • Presents an intersectional perspective on multicultural identity politics in Nepal
  • Examines music and language together, emphasizing both as sonic forms of art
  • Its theoretical angle of intimate politics brings together work on intimacy and publicity
  • The first ethnomusicological study coming out of the period of the Nepali civil war and subsequent state restructuring (1996-2015)
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Cultures > Central Asian Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Cultures > Indian Music