Show and Tell

The New Book of Broadway Anecdotes

Ken Bloom

  • Brings zest and humor to both familiar and little-known stories about Broadway's most beloved shows and stars
  • Assembled from a vast resource of books, quotations, interviews, and oral histories
  • Sheds light on the heartwarming, spectacular, and bittersweet moments in the life of a show from conception to opening night
  • Stylishly written and dotted with author's wily and amusing commentary
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music Theater
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Popular Music
Arts & Humanities > Performing Arts > Theater