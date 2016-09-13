Show and Tell The New Book of Broadway Anecdotes Ken Bloom

"Ken Bloom's new book is a thoroughly delightful tribute to what makes the theatre great -- the passion, creativity, craziness, and sadness, too. I loved it!"--Charles Strouse

"Opening Ken Bloom's book is like popping a cork of vintage champagne where every bubble bursts with delicious anecdotes from Broadway's best! I can't think of a better cocktail party!"--Lee Roy Reams

"Ken Bloom hears and knows everything. Inside this tome you will find some of the most amazing nuggets of fascinating factoids, ridiculous rumors and classic Broadway lore."--Adrian Bryan-Brown, Broadway press agent

"Can a book make you laugh and cry at the same time? Well, Ken Bloom's newest book, Show and Tell, had me on an emotional seesaw. I thought of all the wonderful people I worked with and the crazy things that happened to us. That's the great thing about live theatre, and this book reminded me how lucky I am to be part of it."--Penny Fuller

"Ken Bloom knows more about me than my husband. Oh God! I've told him EVERYTHING! And it's all true!"--Anita Gillette

"[A]n amusing look at the business of show."--Library Journal

"[Bloom] has compiled stories both hilarious and tragic from the hits and flops of history...theatre folk and their shows come to life on this funny, occasionally poignant page-turner."--Broadwayworld.com

"For the Broadway theatre fan it is the joy of having all of these anecdotes in all one place and to savor them - a must read for theatre enthusiasts."--NewsNotes Dance Blog

