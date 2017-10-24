Journals Higher Education

$14.95

Paperback

Published: 24 October 2017

176 Pages | 7 line, 20 halftones

5-1/2 x 8-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190269579

Also Available As:

Hardcover

Hardcover Cover

Hardcover

$74.00

24 October 2017

Ebook

9780190269579

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Request Examination Copy

Bookseller Code (01)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog
Companion website

Sergei Prokofiev's Alexander Nevsky

Kevin Bartig

The Oxford Keynotes Series

  • Explores the genesis of one of Prokofiev's most performed works
  • Introduces a wealth of new information drawn from archival sources
  • Includes the first sustained analysis of the work's reception in the twentieth century
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities
Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Criticism & Journalism > Music Reception History