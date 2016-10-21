Journals Higher Education

Published: 21 October 2016

272 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780195382211

Schoenberg's Models for Beginners in Composition

Edited by Gordon Root

Schoenberg in Words

  • Uniquely traces Schoenberg's development of the two-measure phrase as the main component of his pedagogical method
  • Incorporates corrections to original manuscript from 1943
  • Includes significant commentary
  • Uncovers precedents for Schoenberg's thought in the works of earlier theorists
Arts & Humanities > Music > Applied Music > Composition
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musical Structures, Styles, & Techniques > Musical Form