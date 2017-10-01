Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 October 2017

272 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190865658

9780190865658

Schoenberg's Models for Beginners in Composition

Edited by Gordon Root

  • Uniquely traces Schoenberg's development of the two-measure phrase as the main component of his pedagogical method
  • Incorporates corrections to original manuscript from 1943
  • Includes significant commentary
  • Uncovers precedents for Schoenberg's thought in the works of earlier theorists
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Composers
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Contemporary Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Applied Music > Composition