Published: 01 October 2017

ISBN: 9780190865641

Schoenberg's Early Correspondence

Edited by Ethan Haimo and Sabine Feisst

Schoenberg in Words

  • First time Schoenberg's early correspondence is available in English translation
  • Reveals hitherto unknown aspects of Schoenberg's early career
  • Includes extensive notes, providing detailed background information and historical context
  • Sheds light on Schoenberg's interactions with many notable contemporary figures, including Gustav Mahler, Heinrich Schenker, Richard Strauss, Alexander Zemlinsky, and Anton von Webern
