Rock 'N' Film

Cinema's Dance With Popular Music

David E. James

  • Provides the first significant theory of the rock 'n' roll musical and an account of its history, 1955-75.
  • Adapts the methodology of the analysis of the classic musical film to show how the rock 'n' roll film both displaced and renewed the film musical
  • Emphasizes the amalgamation of black and white, US and UK, musical and cinematic traditions
  • Includes chapters on the hybrid of doc and fiction found in films like Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars and more
Arts & Humanities > Media Studies > Film
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Popular Music
Arts & Humanities > History > Regional & National History > United States History > US Cultural History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music & Media > Film, Television, & Video Game Music