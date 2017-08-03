Rethinking Mahler

Molly M. Breckling serves as an Instructor of Musicology at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. She has previously taught courses in music history, popular music, and voice at several institutions in North Carolina and Tennessee. She holds a PhD from the University of North Carolina and Masters degrees from Austin Peay, the University of Wisconsin, and North Carolina. Her background is in vocal performance, and her research interests include issues of narrative and epistemology in the songs of Gustav Mahler, on which she has published several articles in journals such as MLA Notes, Ars Lyrica, and Music Research Forum, and is at work toward completing her first monograph, which examines Mahler's musical and textual narratives in his Lieder from Des Knaben Wunderhorn as platforms for cultural and political commentary.





James Buhler is a professor in the Sarah and Ernest Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin, where he teaches courses in music theory and film music. He is the co-author of Hearing the Movies (2009), now in its second edition, and is working on a forthcoming book, Theories of the Soundtrack, for Oxford University Press.





Alessandro Cecchi is a lecturer in musicology at the University of Pisa. His main research topics are music theory and aesthetics, the symphonies of Bruckner and Mahler, the theory and history of film music and musical performance. His articles appear in musicological journals including Il Saggiatore musicale, Musica/Tecnologia, Rivista di Analisi e Teoria Musicale, and Music, Sound, and the Moving Image. He has contributed chapters to several books published by Carocci, Kaplan, Libreria Musicale Italiana, and Enciclopedia Italiana. He is the editor of a forthcoming special issue of the Rivista di Analisi e Teoria Musicale entitled "Schenker's Formenlehre". He participates in the editorial board of the online journal Analitica, and in the scientific committee of the Gruppo di Analisi e Teoria Musicale. He collaborates with the Institute of Music of the Giorgio Cini Foundation, Venice, where he serves as editorial board member of the online journal Archival Notes.





Federico Celestini is Professor of Music at the Institute of Musicology at the University of Innsbruck. He received his doctorate in 1998 and the Habilitation in 2004, both in Musicology, at the University of Graz. At the same time, he worked as a member of the University's research project "Modern-Vienna and Central Europe around 1900". From 2008 to 2011, Celestini was a lecturer at the Institute of Music Aesthetics at the University of Music and Performing Arts, Graz. From 2010 to 2012 he ran the project "Scelsi and Austria", with the support of the Austrian Science Fund. Since 2011 he has been editor of the journal Acta Musicologica. He has held fellowships and visiting professorships at the University of Oxford, the Riemenschneider Bach Institute, the Free University of Berlin, and the University of Chicago. His areas of interest include music of the eighteenth to the twenty-first centuries, approaches to music from cultural studies, music aesthetics, and medieval polyphony.





Benjamin K. Davies is a composer, theorist and improvising pianist. He graduated in philosophy and social and political sciences at Cambridge University in 1983, and obtained a PhD in composition from Southampton University in 2009, supervised by Michael Finnissy. In between, he worked extensively in theatre--both experimental and commercial--and contemporary dance, as composer and musical director. Resident in Barcelona since 1988, he joined the Conservatori del Liceu in 2009 and currently holds the posts of Academic Director and Head of the Composition and Theory Departments. His research areas include post-tonal harmony, the ontology of jazz, music and truth, Beethoven and Habermas's theory of communicative action, and studies of works, generally viewed as problematic with respect to analytic strategies, by composers such as Webern, Birtwistle and Janacek.





Timothy Freeze is Visiting Assistant Professor at the College of Wooster. He has published research on Gustav Mahler, Viennese operetta, and Aaron Copland in several journals and collected volumes. He is currently working on a critical edition of Gershwin's Concerto in F for the George and Ira Gershwin Critical Edition. Before coming to Wooster, he taught at Indiana University and IES Abroad in Vienna. He earned a PhD in historical musicology from the University of Michigan and has held research fellowships from the Berlin Program for Advanced German European Studies, the German Academic Exchange Service, and the Fulbright Program.





Stephen E. Hefling is Professor Emeritus of Music at Case Western Reserve University, and has also taught at Stanford and Yale Universities as well as the Oberlin College Conservatory. Hefling received the AB in music from Harvard and the PhD from Yale, with a dissertation on Mahler's "Todtenfeier". He is Vice President of the Internationale Gustav Mahler Gesellschaft as well as Co-Director of the Neue Kritische Gesamtausgabe of Mahler's works, for which he edited the autograph piano version of Das Lied von der Erde. Author of Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde (Cambridge, 2000) and editor of Mahler Studies (Cambridge, 1997), Prof. Hefling has published over two dozen articles and book chapters on Mahler and his music. Currently he is working on a two-volume study entitled The Symphonic Worlds of Gustav Mahler (Yale UP) and completing The Reilly Catalogue of Mahler's Musical Manuscripts. Other areas of interest include chamber music (editor, Nineteenth-Century Chamber Music [New York 2003]) and historical performance practice (Rhythmic Alteration in 17th and 18th-Century Music [New York, 1993]).





Julian Johnson is Regius Professor at Royal Holloway, University of London, having formerly been Reader in Music at the University of Oxford (2001-7), and Lecturer at the University of Sussex (1992-2001). In the early part of his career he combined research into musical aesthetics with working as a professional composer, an experience that continues to shape his thinking in musicology. He has published widely on music from Beethoven to contemporary music, but with a particular focus on Mahler, Viennese modernism, musical aesthetics, and the wider idea of musical modernity. His monographs include Webern and the Transformation of Nature (CUP, 1999), Mahler's Voices: Expression and Irony in the Songs and Symphonies (2009) and Out of Time: Music and the Making of Modernity (2015). He is the co-editor of Transformations of Musical Modernism (CUP, 2015) and of the CUP journal Twentieth-Century Music.





Matthew Mugmon is assistant professor of musicology at the University of Arizona. His research focuses on the relationship between Gustav Mahler's music and four influential figures in American modernism-Nadia Boulanger, Aaron Copland, Serge Koussevitzky, and Leonard Bernstein. Publications include articles in Music & Letters and the Journal of Musicological Research, as well as the volume Ambrosiana at Harvard: New Sources of Milanese Chant, which he co-edited with Thomas Forrest Kelly. Mugmon received his PhD in historical musicology from Harvard University in 2013, and he has served as the New York Philharmonic Orchestra's Leonard Bernstein Scholar-in-Residence.





Eftychia Papanikolaou is Associate Professor of Music History at Bowling Green State University (Ohio), where she also serves as Musicology Coordinator. She holds a BA in English Philology and Literature from the University of Athens, Greece; music theory degrees from the National Conservatory of Athens; and masters and PhD degrees in historical musicology from Boston University. Her publications (ranging from Haydn, Schumann and Brahms to Liszt and Mahler's fin-de-siècle Vienna) focus on the interconnections of music, religion, and politics in the long nineteenth century, with emphasis on the sacred as a musical topos. Other research interests include music and film (The Last Temptation of Christ, Battlestar Galactica, Mahler), and interdisciplinary and dance studies. Forthcoming publications include essays on Mahler's Eighth Symphony and the choreographic work of Uwe Scholz. She is currently completing a monograph on the Romantic symphonic mass.





Lóránt Péteri is Reader, and Head of the Musicology Department of the Liszt Academy of Music (State University), Budapest. As a postgraduate research student, he received supervision from the University of Oxford in 2004/05 and received his PhD from the University of Bristol, UK, in 2008 with the dissertation entitled "The Scherzo of Mahler's Second Symphony: A Study of Genre". He has given papers about the musical life of state socialist Hungary and about the music of Gustav Mahler in international conferences (in Bristol, Brno, Budapest, Canterbury, Cardiff, Guildford, New York, Pittsburgh, and in Radziejowice). His latest contribution is the study "The 'Question of Nationalism' in Hungarian Musicology during the State Socialist Period," in Slavomira Zeranska-Kominek (ed.), Nationality vs Universality: Music Historiographies in Central and Eastern Europe (Cambridge Scholars Publishing, 2016).





Peter Revers is Professor of Music History at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Graz and has been President of the Austrian Musicological Society (2001-9). He studied musicology and composition at the Universities of Salzburg and Vienna as well as at the University "Mozarteum" in Salzburg. From 1980-96 he taught at the University of Music and Dramatic Arts in Vienna and completed his Habilitation in 1993 (University of Hamburg). In 1988-9 he was fellow of the Alexander von Humboldt-Foundation, Germany. In 1996 he became Full Professor in Graz. His publications list runs to seven books and over 120 articles, and includes volumes on Mahler: Mahlers Lieder (Munich, 2000), and Gustav Mahler-Interpretationen seiner Werke (Laaber, 2011); and the European reception of Far-Eastern music: Das Fremde und das Vertraute-Studien zur musiktheoretischen und musikdramatischen Ostasienrezeption (Stuttgart, 1997).





Zoltan Roman's scholarly work was devoted chiefly to the biographical, analytical, editorial and bibliographic study of the lives and music of Mahler and Webern, as well as, latterly, interdisciplinary studies relating to the turn of the twentieth century. He held elected positions on the Councils of the American Musicological Society and the International Musicological Society, on the Board of the International Webern Society, and for the Internationale Gustav Mahler Gesellschaft (Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Academic Advisory Board). He edited several fascicles of Mahler's songs for the Complete Critical Edition and was author or co-author of four books on Mahler and Webern, including Gustav Mahler's American Years, 1907-1911: A Documentary History (1989) and Gustav Mahler and Hungary (1991). His numerous studies have been published in The Music Review, The Musical Quarterly, the International Review of the Aesthetics and Sociology of Music, Muzyka, Acta Musicologica, and Studia Musicologica.





Mathieu Schneider is Associate Professor and Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University of Strasbourg. A specialist of German postromanticism, he is the author of a book-length monograph on the relationship between music and literature in the symphonic works of Gustav Mahler and Richard Strauss, and has published essays in various scholarly journals both in France and internationally. He has served as chief editor of Cahiers Franz

Schubert, and was the curator of an international exhibition on Richard Wagner's reception in France, which was displayed in Bayreuth and Berlin. An additional field of interest is the study of representations of Switzerland in nineteenth-century music, on which he recently published the book L'Utopie suisse dans la musique romantique (Paris, 2016).





British Academy postdoctoral fellow at the University of Oxford (Jesus College), Anna Stoll Knecht conducts research on Mahler's interpretation of Wagner, both as a conductor and as a composer. She took her MA in musicology and ancient Greek at the University of Geneva (with a Diploma in music theory at the Conservatory of Music), and her PhD at New York University (2014). Her publications include a forthcoming monograph on Mahler's Seventh Symphony (Studies in Musical Genesis, Structure and Interpretation, OUP), several essays ("Naturlauf: Scholarly Journeys Toward Gustav Mahler", Peter Lang, 2016; "Texts and Beyond: The Process of Music Composition from the 19th to the 20th century", Ad Parnassum Studies, 2016) and a study of Henri Dutilleux's Métaboles (Annales Suisses de Musicologie, 2006). She has been the recipient of several fellowships (Fulbright, the Swiss National Science Foundation, and non-stipendiary Junior Research Fellowship at Jesus College).





Mark Summerfield studied music at Royal Holloway and Bedford New College, University of London and completed a PhD with the Open University entitled "The Construction of Closure and Cadence in Gustav Mahler's Ninth Symphony and Das Lied von der Erde". He is interested in closure, the sublime and shock from a music theoretical perspective, particularly in the music of Mahler. He has taught as an Associate Tutor and Summer School Tutor on a number of courses for the Open University and is currently preparing further articles on cadences and closure in Mahler and on the psychoanalytical implications of the ways that expectation is invoked in music theory.