Recording Tips for Music Educators

Ronald E. Kearns is a performer, clinician, educator, producer and author. Ron received a BS in Music Education from Knoxville College, and his MM from Catholic University. As a performer Ron has performed throughout the United States with his quintet and big band. Ron received training as a big band leader from Rick Henderson who was mentored by Duke Ellington. He was also mentored by Stanley Turrentine and Buck Hill. He has recorded six CDs as a leader. His most recent CD Quiet Nights is a tribute to the seminal recording Jazz Samba by Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd.



As a producer Ron has produced over 40 recordings by artists such as Terell Stafford, Ronnie Wells, Buck Hill, Ruby Hayes, Paul Carr, Eric Byrd, Howard Burns, Herman Burney, Buster Williams and several others. For 15 years Ron was the official record producer for the East Coast Jazz Festival producing videos and recordings for Houston Person, Keter Betts and all of the headline acts of the festival. Ron polished his production skills at Peabody Institute, Johns Hopkins University.



As an educator, Ron's bands and orchestras were nationally recognized and during his last ten years teaching, he received three Grammy Signature School Awards awarded to the 50 top music programs in the United States and three years in succession his groups were selected as one of the top ten music programs in the Washington, DC area. Ron's bands, orchestras and jazz ensembles never received less than a Superior rating in sight reading in 28 years of festival participation. Ron was also selected as one of School Band and Orchestra Magazine's 50 Directors Who Make a Difference in 2004 and received an Excellence in Teaching Jazz Award from DownBeat magazine in 2005.



Ron Kearns has written articles on jazz, music production and music education and is the author of the book Quick Reference for Band Directors which is being used as a text book for band directors at colleges and universities across the US. Ron endorses Selmer Paris 72, Reference 54 saxophones exclusively. He is a Vandoren of Paris Performing Artist and writes several articles for their website.



www.ronkearns.com