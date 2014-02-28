Journals Higher Education

$35.00

Paperback

Published: 01 April 2017

464 Pages | 9 halftones, 369 music examples

6.14 x 9.21 inches

ISBN: 9780190656744

Also Available As:

Hardcover

Hardcover Cover

Hardcover

$65.00

28 February 2014

Ebook

9780190656744

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Also Available In:

Oxford Scholarship Online

Oxford Scholarship Online

This book is available as part of Oxford Scholarship Online - view abstracts and keywords at book and chapter level.

Bookseller Code (06)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

New in Paperback

Pro Mundo - Pro Domo

The Writings of Alban Berg

Edited by Bryan R. Simms

  • New translations: many of the 47 writings included are published in English for the first time
  • Extensive historical and interpretive commentaries
  • New material: writings by Alban Berg that are little known and not earlier available in English
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Theory & Analysis