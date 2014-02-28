Pro Mundo - Pro Domo

Introduction



THE SCHOENBERG GUIDES

Arnold Schoenberg, Gurrelieder: Guide

Arnold Schoenberg, Chamber Symphony, Op. 9: Thematic Analysis

Pelleas and Melisande (after the drama by Maurice Maeterlinck). Symphonic Poem for Orchestra, by Arnold Schoenberg, Op. 5: Thematic Analysis

Pelleas and Melisande (after the drama by Maurice Maeterlinck). Symphonic Poem for Orchestra, by Arnold Schoenberg, Op. 5: Brief Thematic Analysis

Commentary on the Schoenberg Guides



ESSAYS, LECTURES, AND ANALYSES

The Musical Impotence of Hans Pfitzner's Die neue Aesthetik

Vienna's Music Criticism: Two Feuilletons

The Musical Forms in My Opera Wozzeck

Why Is Schoenberg's Music So Difficult to Understand?

Alban Berg's Chamber Concerto: An Open Letter

Committed Response to a Noncommittal Survey

Two Analyses of the Lyric Suite

Composition with Twelve Tones

Nine Pages on the Lyric Suite

Introducing Ernst Krenek

The Voice in Opera

What Is Atonal? A Dialog

Lecture on Wozzeck: The Credo

A Few Remarks on Staging the Opera Wozzeck

Commemorative Address for Emil Hertzka

Commentary on Essays, Lectures, and Analyses



TRIBUTES

The Teacher

On Willem Mengelberg and the Concertgebouw Orchestra

On the Hundredth Anniversary of Franz Schubert's Death

For Adolf Loos: Double Acrostic Distich for the Tenth of December

On Winfried Zillig

To Karl Kraus

Handel and Bach

Faith, Hope, and Love: For Schoenberg's Sixtieth Birthday

Commentary on Tributes



INTERVIEWS

With the Composer of Wozzeck: A Conversation with Alban Berg, by Carl Marilaun

A Chat with Alban Berg, by Oskar Baum

Conversation with Alban Berg: Impressions from a Wozzeck Performance in Leningrad, by A Conversation with Alban Berg, by Oskar Jancke

Critique of the Critique: Conversation with Alban Berg and Clemens Krauss, by Otto König

Commentary on Interviews



FICTIONAL WORKS

Hanna

A Mining Drama

Night (Nocturne): Preliminary Plan, Notes for the Monodrama

Commentary on Fictional Works



MISCELLANEOUS WRITINGS

An Appeal for Schoenberg

On Mahler's Ninth Symphony

Two Prospectuses for the Society for Private Musical Performances

Letter from Vienna

Questions About Jazz

Opera Theater

On Reopening the Vienna Volksoper

Should Wagner Stagings Be Modernized?

On Composition with Twelve-Tone Rows

Commentary on Miscellaneous Writings