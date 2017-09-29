Journals Higher Education

$72.95

Spiral Bound

Published: 29 September 2017

416 Pages

8-1/2 x 11 inches

ISBN: 9780190638146

Request Examination Copy

Bookseller Code (04)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Principles of Music

Second Edition

Philip Lambert

  • A lesson-based organization breaks down the learning process into a series of digestible and progressive lessons, each of which shares a similar structure.
  • A straight-forward, back-to-basics style helps students build a thorough understanding of key concepts like musical notation of rhythm and pitch, major and minor scales, key signatures, intervals, triads, and seventh chords--providing the necessary background for more advanced study in music theory
  • Built-in worksheets provide students with a variety of written exercises that can be completed for practice or assigned as homework, eliminating the need for separate handouts or workbooks
  • "Help" boxes provide information that is essential to understanding and completing the written exercises that appear at the end of each lesson
  • "Explore" sections present suggestions for exploring central concepts in imaginative ways, including improvisation, aural skills, and composition
  • Marginal icons direct students to video lectures and streaming audio recordings on Dashboard to help them build their understanding of musical concepts

New to this Edition:

  • Dashboard for Principles of Music combines an interactive eBook, video lectures, audio examples, exclusive additional lessons, auto-graded assessment material, and more in a simple, informative, and mobile-friendly format. A Dashboard access card is included with all new copies of the spiral-bound and loose leaf text.
  • Integrated Music Theory Skill Builder modules provide hundreds of exercises in an interactive environment where students can practice and master core concepts that they need for success in Music Fundamentals
  • An improved two-color design makes navigating the text easier and allows more space for students to complete their work
  • A new four-part organization now structures content into four multi-lesson units to better reflect the typical one-semester syllabus
  • Improved assignments give more practice for basic concepts, including twelve additional sets of written exercises
  • Expanded exercises in "Explore" sections build aural and performance skills, including ear-training, sight-singing, improvisation, and composition
  • A wider variety of musical styles features music from the art-music tradition along with more examples of folk music from various cultures and Western popular music
  • A new final lesson guides students through the songwriting process, allowing them to create their own compositions
  • Three advanced lessons, available only on Dashboard, exploring further aspects of rhythm and meter
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Theory & Analysis
Arts & Humanities > Music