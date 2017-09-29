- Arts & Humanities
Principles of Music
Second Edition
Philip Lambert
- A lesson-based organization breaks down the learning process into a series of digestible and progressive lessons, each of which shares a similar structure.
- A straight-forward, back-to-basics style helps students build a thorough understanding of key concepts like musical notation of rhythm and pitch, major and minor scales, key signatures, intervals, triads, and seventh chords--providing the necessary background for more advanced study in music theory
- Built-in worksheets provide students with a variety of written exercises that can be completed for practice or assigned as homework, eliminating the need for separate handouts or workbooks
- "Help" boxes provide information that is essential to understanding and completing the written exercises that appear at the end of each lesson
- "Explore" sections present suggestions for exploring central concepts in imaginative ways, including improvisation, aural skills, and composition
- Marginal icons direct students to video lectures and streaming audio recordings on Dashboard to help them build their understanding of musical concepts
New to this Edition:
- Dashboard for Principles of Music combines an interactive eBook, video lectures, audio examples, exclusive additional lessons, auto-graded assessment material, and more in a simple, informative, and mobile-friendly format. A Dashboard access card is included with all new copies of the spiral-bound and loose leaf text.
- Integrated Music Theory Skill Builder modules provide hundreds of exercises in an interactive environment where students can practice and master core concepts that they need for success in Music Fundamentals
- An improved two-color design makes navigating the text easier and allows more space for students to complete their work
- A new four-part organization now structures content into four multi-lesson units to better reflect the typical one-semester syllabus
- Improved assignments give more practice for basic concepts, including twelve additional sets of written exercises
- Expanded exercises in "Explore" sections build aural and performance skills, including ear-training, sight-singing, improvisation, and composition
- A wider variety of musical styles features music from the art-music tradition along with more examples of folk music from various cultures and Western popular music
- A new final lesson guides students through the songwriting process, allowing them to create their own compositions
- Three advanced lessons, available only on Dashboard, exploring further aspects of rhythm and meter