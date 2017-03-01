Journals Higher Education

Policy and the Political Life of Music Education

Patrick Schmidt and Richard Colwell

  • Provides new ways to conceptualize and understand policy
  • Connects policy conceptualization and examples in the field
  • Presents policy in various facets from curriculum to research to legislation
  • Presents policy in various spaces from school to higher education to the orchestral world
  • Provides a rationale for policy as a significant part of the daily lives of individuals, from children, to teachers, to traditional decision-makers.
  • Introduces 15 new, unpublished, chapters that serve both as an introduction to the field and a way to re-imagine how we may engage with Policy.
  • Essential tool for educators who are experience the growing impact of policy issues on their teaching lives
