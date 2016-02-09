Journals Higher Education

Published: 19 October 2016

288 Pages | 18 black & white illustrations

9.2 x 6.1 inches

ISBN: 9781784991326

Players' work time

A history of the British Musicians' Union, 1893â2013

First Edition

Martin Cloonan and John Williamson

Published by Manchester University Press

  • Examines musicians as workers - a rarely adopted perspective
  • First account of the history of the Musicians' Union which has been at the centre of the UK's music industries for over 120 years
  • Provides new perspective on British social history
  • Gives new insights in to work of the BBC and Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) which challenge existing accounts of 'the music industry'
