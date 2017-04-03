"Playable Bodies is a rigorous, innovative, beautifully written investigation of the relationship between dance, music, and the body in digital play. In addition to engaging, close analyses that are attuned to the interplay between affect, sociality, and technology, the book offers an invaluable model for digital ethnography. Whether or not you've played Dance Central or Just Dance you will learn something: about dance, about the body, about communities of practice, and about the social, aesthetic lives of the digital. Kiri Miller's DIY/DIA methodology alone is worth the price of the book."--Judith Hamera, author of Dancing Communities: Performance, Difference and Connection in the Global City and Professor of Dance at Princeton University

"Kiri Miller uses dance games to ask big questions about bodies, music, and new media. At the intersection of game studies, ethnomusicology, and dance, this book is all at once a study of an industry, an investigation of new media phenomena, and an ethnography of a culture that is at once online and embodied. For all its transdisciplinary breadth, Playable Bodies is a lucid, cogent, and definitive analysis of dance games-and where all video games may be headed."--Jonathan Sterne, author of MP3: The Meaning of a Format