Journals Higher Education

$18.95

Paperback

Published: 03 July 2017

328 Pages

5-1/2 x 8-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780199897667

Also Available As:

Hardcover

Hardcover Cover

Hardcover

$74.00

03 July 2017

Ebook

9780199897667

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (01)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Pat Metheny

The ECM Years, 1975-1984

Mervyn Cooke

Oxford Studies in Recorded Jazz

  • The first detailed scholarly account of Metheny's early career to appear in print
  • Constructs a historical account of Metheny's activities in the first phase of his career
  • Includes detailed musical analyses based on new transcriptions of recordings
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Jazz
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Popular Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Contemporary Music
Arts & Humanities > Music