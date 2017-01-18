Journals Higher Education

Published: 18 January 2017

240 Pages | 33 b/w illus.

9.2 x 6.1 inches

ISBN: 9780719095863

Partners in Suspense

Critical Essays on Bernard Herrmann and Alfred Hitchcock

Steven Rawle and K. J. Donnelly

Published by Manchester University Press

  • The first volume to focus specifically on the partnership between Hitchcock and Herrmann, setting their work in context and analysing its contribution to the Hitchcock oeuvre
  • 2016 is the fiftieth anniversary of the bust-up over Torn Curtain, and the partnership's end. The book coincides with this anniversary, and features new historical research on their working relationship
  • Features new essays by some of the leading Hitchcock experts, including Charles Barr, Jack Sullivan, Sidney Gottlieb and Murray Pomerance
  • Takes new perspectives on the relationships between cinematic vision, audition and music
  • Reveals innovative approaches to the analysis of the lasting legacy of the Hitchcock-Herrmann partnership
