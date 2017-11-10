Journals Higher Education

$55.00

Hardcover

Published: 10 November 2017

648 Pages | 149 halftones, 8 line

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780199371655

Opera for the People

English-Language Opera and Women Managers in Late 19th-Century America

Katherine K. Preston

AMS Studies in Music

  • Illustrates the importance of opera as a style of popular theater on the American stage
  • Examines the role of women in creating this extraordinarily successful style of musical theater entertainment
  • Based entirely on archival sources
  • Traces the emergence of the modern image of opera as an elite, aristocratic style of entertainment
