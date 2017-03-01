Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 March 2017

ISBN: 9780190614706

01 March 2017

Occasional Pieces

Writings and Interviews, 1952-2013

Christian Wolff
Foreword by George E. Lewis

  • A comprehensive collection of Christian Wolff's best writings, arranged chronologically to convey the development of his thinking and style
  • Sheds new light on the American experimental music movement
  • Includes in-depth discussions of Wolff's musical procedures and compositional techniques
  • Includes profiles on Wolff's colleagues, including John Cage, Morton Feldman, David Tudor, and Merce Cunningham
  • With a foreword by renowned experimental composer, performer, and scholar George E. Lewis
