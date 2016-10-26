Journals Higher Education

$29.95

Paperback

Published: 26 October 2016

312 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190499587

Also Available As:

Hardcover

Hardcover Cover

Hardcover

$99.00

26 October 2016

Ebook

9780190499587

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Also Available In:

Oxford Scholarship Online

Oxford Scholarship Online

This book is available as part of Oxford Scholarship Online - view abstracts and keywords at book and chapter level.

Bookseller Code (01)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Necessary Noise

Music, Film, and Charitable Imperialism in the East of Congo

Chérie Rivers Ndaliko

  • The first deep investigation of the Yole!Africa Culural Center, a high-profile arts center in Congo.
  • Takes a hard look at NGO and charitable/humanitarian culture.
  • Explores conflict and the study of conflict in the east of Congo.
  • Compelling integration of ethnomusicology, African studies, and film studies.
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music & Media
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music & Culture
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology